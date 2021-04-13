Cyclist airlifted to to hospital after colliding with truck in Marlboro

Credit: Chief Andrew Sluckis

MARLBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A cyclist was seriously hurt after they collided with a truck in Marlboro Tuesday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Mechanic Street around 7 p.m., according to a post on Police Chief Andrew Sluckis’s Twitter page.

The cyclist was airlifted to UMass Memorial Medical Center for treatement.

The crash remains under investigation. Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

No further details were released.

 

 

