Cyclist airlifted to to hospital after colliding with truck in Marlboro

MARLBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A cyclist was seriously hurt after they collided with a truck in Marlboro Tuesday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Mechanic Street around 7 p.m., according to a post on Police Chief Andrew Sluckis’s Twitter page.

The cyclist was airlifted to UMass Memorial Medical Center for treatement.

The crash remains under investigation. Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

No further details were released.

CEMLEC Accident Recon on scene 70 Mechanic St. Marlborough after bicyclist seriously hurt when he ran into a truck. Transported to Umass by Life Flight helicopter. Investigating now avoid the area #traffic pic.twitter.com/Hi0QCqsK9S — ChiefAndrewSluckis (@ChiefSluckis) April 13, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)