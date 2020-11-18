Cyclist fatally struck by utility truck in Milton was 70-year-old Boston woman

BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities investigating a fatal cyclist crash in Milton on Tuesday have identified the victim as a 70-year-old Boston woman.
Troopers responding to a reported crash involving a cyclist and a truck at the intersection of Blue Hills Parkway and Eliot Street around 3 p.m. declared the Dorchester woman dead at the scene. Her name has not been released.
A preliminary investigation suggests the large utility truck was traveling northbound on Blue Hills Parkway and hit the woman while taking a right on Blue Hills Parkway.
The 62-year-old man who was driving the truck was also hospitalized.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.
