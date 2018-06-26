WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A cyclist was injured in a crash involving an unmarked state police cruiser in Wareham Tuesday, an official said.

A trooper assigned to a detective unit was driving an unmarked cruiser on Cranberry Highway around 8:30 a.m. when he reported that he was involved in a crash with a bicyclist, a state police spokesperson said.

Paramedics transported the bicyclist to Tobey Hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

