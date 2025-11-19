FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A person riding an orange tricycle was killed in a hit-and-run in Framingham Wednesday, according to police.

The incident happened at 10 a.m. at the intersection of Concord Street and Gorman Road, across from the Framingham District Court House. Sky 7 HD flew over the area Wednesday afternoon, showing the entire scene taped off.

“There were a lot of people that had come over from the court house,” said Tracy Moutafis, who witnessed the aftermath. There was a lawyer who parked her car over here and she actually talked to him. She asked, ‘Are you okay?'”

Residents said the cyclist was known in the area.

“When I saw who it was, because I see him when he rides his bike, I was just like, ‘Oh no,'” said Moutafis.

The victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital. Police say the victim later died due to their injuries.

“We walked up, and that’s when they had him down here, resuscitating him, getting oxygen on him and putting him the ambulance,” said Moutafis. “We recognize the orange bike, back and forth. That’s all I know about him. It’s just so sad, so sad. You can’t even ride your bike in your own neighborhood.”

The driver involved did not stop, according to police. The suspect was later caught and is expected to appear in court on Thursday.

“It feels like this kind of death is preventable,” John Booker said, who lives nearby. “It was bound to happen. We’ve had problems on this street.”

The suspect was charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury accident causing death. He is expected to be arraigned in Framingham District Court Thursday morning.

The crash is still under investigation.

