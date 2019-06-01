Cyclist seriously injured in Cambridge hit-and-run crash

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A cyclist was seriously injured late Friday night when they were struck by a hit-and-run driver.

Officers responding to a report of a struck cyclist at the intersection of Quincy and Cambridge streets about 11:15 p.m. determined that the vehicle fled the scene and was later stopped on Columbia Street.

Police officers could be seen looking over the suspect vehicle, which had a smashed windshield.

The driver was taken into custody. Their name was not immediately released.

No additional information was immediately available.

