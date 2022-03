LAKEVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A cyclist was hospitalized with serious injuries after colliding with a car in Lakeville Friday.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Country Street around 3:40 p.m. for reports of the crash.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

No further details were released.

Adult male seriously injured after cyclist and car collide on County Street today /3:40pm. Transported to RIH by Lakeville Ambulance 2. pic.twitter.com/CUREBc1wVM — Lakeville Fire Dept. (@LakevilleMAFD) March 18, 2022

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)