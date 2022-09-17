BOSTON (WHDH) - A charity bike ride from Copley Square to Provincetown rolled into its 20th year riding for those living with AIDS and HIV.

The Harbor to the Bay charity bike ride took off from Copley Square Saturday morning to start the 20th 125-mile trek to raise money for four local organizations assisting people living with AIDS and HIV.

Event organizer Frank Ribaudo said that it is events all over the country like Saturday’s ride that have helped make a difference in the lives of those living with AIDS and HIV over the past two decades.

“20 years ago when we started this ride it was the peak of the epidemic,” Ribaudo said. “Now 20 years later we have the lowest number of deaths.”

Organizers said that they are expecting to reach the milestone of $7 million total donated to their beneficiaries.

Fenway Health, AIDS Support Group of Cape Cod, AccessHealth MA and AIDS Action are the beneficiaries of the 2022 ride.

