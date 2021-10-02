HYANNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds of cyclists — including several 7News staffers — pedaled from Boston to Hyannis to raise money for Best Buddies on Saturday.

7News partners with the organization, which supports inclusion for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“Everybody deserves a seat at the table, everybody has something to offer, and I think Best Buddies is a support system that allows them to flourish,” said founder Anthony Shriver.

“Anthony Shriver’s energy and passion for inclusion in the workplace for people with special abilities is incredible,” said Jimmy Rogers, vice president and general manager at WHDH.

The 7News team rode for 50 miles but some of the 700 riders went 100 miles. Everyone came together for a clambake hosted by Guy Fieri in Hyannis at the end of the ride, which raised more than $4 million.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)