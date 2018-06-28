Cyndi Lauper unveils report on LGBTQ youth homelessness

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cyndi Lauper is spearheading research into how state governments deal with youth homelessness — especially for LGBTQ youth.

Lauper’s True Colors Fund released a report Thursday measuring how each state holds up on providing services such as housing and mental health for homeless youth. It finds that even the states with the best rankings — Washington, Massachusetts, California and Connecticut — scored less than 70 on a scale of 100 points.

The rankings consider whether states have mental health counseling and services aimed at transgender youth, including hormone therapy.

The survey contains data collected in a partnership with the National Law Center on Homelessness and Poverty.

Lauper founded the True Colors Fund in 2008. The fund provides support for services providers as well as outreach and advocacy for homeless youth.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)