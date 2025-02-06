CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - The ‘wickedly’ talented Cynthia Erivo was honored as the Hasty Pudding Theatricals Woman of the Year in Cambridge on Wednesday.

Smiling, singing, and laughing for what was an all day celebration that kicked off with a parade.

Erivo was riding in style in a convertible with fans lining the street and a marching band leading the way.

All leading up to the infamous roast.

Complete with an appearance from “the blue man group,” Erivo told the crowd it was a welcome change from green.

The Emmy, Tony, Grammy winning, and two time Oscar nominee, took each joke with grace, because nothing’s going to bring her down.

“I don’t know if any of us could have expected what has happened with ‘Wicked,'” said Erivo. “We knew it was special, but for the world to take it as its own, this way, has been really wonderful to behold.”

Other iconic performances of Erivo’s include her roles in “Harriet,” and Broadway’s “The Color Purple.”

The Woman of the Year Award is Hasty Pudding Theatrical’s oldest honor. Theater, being very much apart of the actress’ journey.

“And it’s nice to bring my theater along with me,” said Erivo.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)