D.C. driver attacks bus with bat, strikes witness with car

WASHINGTON (WHDH) - Police in Washington D.C. have identified the woman who led a tense tirade that left a Greyhound bus damaged and one man injured on Thursday.

Cellphone video captures the whole incident on tape as a woman takes a wooden baseball bat to the side of a Greyhound bus in the area of 1800 Bladensburg Road. The video then shows the woman striking a witness, trying to call 911, several times with her car before fleeing the scene.

The driver of the Greyhound bus called the woman “crazy” after she allegedly sideswiped the transit vehicle.

In reaction, the woman exited her vehicle and smashed the bus’ window with the bat, causing extensive damage.

Several passengers tried to intervene but were thrown aside by the woman as she tried to leave the area.

In an attempt to stall her departure, a witness stepped in front of her vehicle and attempted to contact police.

She struck this man several times with her car before taking off with him hanging onto the hood.

The man was thrown off just a few yards down the street. He was not seriously hurt.

The woman is expected to face several charges once she is in police custody.

We have identified the suspect involved in this incident that occurred in the 1800 block of Bladensburg Road, NE on 8/30. The incident was captured on a cell phone video and can be seen below. This case remains under investigation. #DCPolice #HereToHelp pic.twitter.com/wjti63DycR — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) August 31, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)