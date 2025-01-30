WASHINGTON (WHDH) - The nation’s capitol and the nation at large woke up Thursday in a state of shock following news of the fatal in-air crash between a passenger jet and a military helicopter over the Potomac River near Washington, D.C.

Emergency responders continued their work as night turned to day on the banks of the river, with more and more emergency responding on scene after sunrise, with efforts expected to be made easier by the light.

Chief John Donnelly of Washington D.C. Fire & EMS said the response was switching from rescue efforts to recovery efforts.

“At this point we do not believe there are any survivors from this accident,” Donnelly said.

Donnelly said 27 bodies from the plane and one body from the helicopter have so far been recovered.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

