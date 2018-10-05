DA: 1 arrested in triple stabbing at home in Acton

ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man suspected of stabbing three people at a home in Acton late Thursday night will be arraigned Friday in Concord District Court, officials said.

Officers responding to a home on Haynes Court for a 911 call around 10:30 p.m. found three people suffering from stab wounds, according to a spokesperson for the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

All three victims were taken to area hospitals. There was no immediate word on the severity of their injuries.

The suspect, whose name was not released, knew the victims, officials said.

State police detectives, crime scene personnel and a forensic chemist were called to the scene.

The road has been blocked off with crime scene tape.

No additional information has been released.

An investigation is ongoing.

