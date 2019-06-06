DA: 1 dead, 1 in police custody after violent multi-vehicle crash in Auburn

AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was killed, another was injured, and a third was taken into police custody after a violent head-on crash in Auburn on Thursday, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a reported three-vehicle crash in the area of 475 Washington St. about 1:45 p.m. determined that a driver in a Ford Explorer had crossed the double-yellow line and struck an oncoming Toyota Tacoma and Jeep Grand Cherokee, according to the Worcester District Attorney’s Office.

A man who was a passenger in the Jeep was taken to UMass-Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the Jeep was also hospitalized.

The driver of the Explorer, who had several outstanding warrants, was also transported to the hospital, where he was taken into police custody.

Family members identified the man who died as Central Mass. Towing owner Mike Robidoux.

“No more words you could say about Mike Robidoux, that guy was incredible,” said his brother, Tim Robidoux. “It’s hard when you get that news. It just hits. There’s no words that can explain the loss of my brother Mike.”

Billy Mish said he was driving nearby at the time of the crash.

He would later learn it was his close friend who was killed.

“On the side to my left I see this Ford explorer coming out of nowhere and he nearly took me out. I jumped out to see if I could help,” Mish said. “I was just standing there taking it in. I never realized it was Mike until I got back here.”

The incident remains under investigation.

Route 20 closed at Millbury Street and at School Street in both directions due to motor vehicle crash involving at least 2 vehicles. Serious injuries involved. ⁦@CEMLEC_News⁩ Crash Reconstruction and ⁦@MassStatePolice⁩ investigating/assisting pic.twitter.com/8rbRvseufr — Auburn Police (@AuburnMAPolice) June 6, 2019

@auburnmassfire @AuburnMAPolice responding to the area of Rt. 20 in front of Motor Sports International for a reported MVA with injuries. Multiple Ambulances have been requested. — Auburn Fire Rescue (@auburnmassfire) June 6, 2019

