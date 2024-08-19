NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating an incident at a home in North Andover on Monday that left one person dead and another injured, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported incident at a home on Turnpike Street found two victims, one who was pronounced dead and another who was transferred to the hospital with serious injuries, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

7NEWS sources say the victims were a woman and a young child.

North Andover Police and Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the Office of Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker are in the early stages of an active investigation.

Authorities are asking the public for their cooperation in staying away from the area.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

