LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a shooting at a house party in Lawrence early Sunday morning that left one person dead and five others hospitalized, Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker announced.

Officers responding to a reported disturbance at 5 Royal St. around 3 a.m. found six gunshot victims, Tucker said.

All six were taken to Lawrence General Hospital, where one was pronounced dead. Their name hasn’t been released.

Two of the victims were taken by medical helicopter to hospitals in Boston for additional treatment.

The shootings are not believed to have been random and are being investigated by the Essex District Attorney’s Office State Police Detective Unit and detectives from the Lawrence Police Department.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)