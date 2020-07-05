DA: 1 dead, multiple people shot in Lynn

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after one person was shot and killed and four others were injured in the shooting on Saturday night in Lynn.

Officers responding to shots fired in the area of Fayette and Essex streets at 10 p.m. learned five people at a cookout were shot, and one of the victims, a 35-year-old from Lynn, had to be rushed to Salem Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

Another victim was flown to a Boston hospital for injuries that are life-threatening, officials said.

The three other victims were injured in the shooting but are expected to survive, the district attorney said.

No additional information was immediately released.

