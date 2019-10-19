DA: 1 dead, one seriously injured in New Bedford shooting

NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating one fatality and one serious injury in a shooting in New Bedford Saturday evening, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

Officers responding to reports of a shooting at the intersection of Tallman Street and Ashley Boulevard at 7 p.m. found a 17-year-old New Bedford man and a 20-year-old New Bedford man who had both suffered gunshot wounds, the DA’s office said.

The 17-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene and the 20-year-old was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence and is in serious condition, the DA’s office said.

No other information was immediately available. The shooting is under investigation.

