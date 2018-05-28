DA: 1 killed, 1 wounded in early morning shooting in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass. (WHDH) – Authorities are investigating an early morning shooting in Brockton that left one man dead and another wounded, officials said.

Brockton police officers responding to a reported shooting in the parking lot of a Madrid Square condominium complex about 12:30 a.m. Monday found two men suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a spokeswoman for Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz.

Jamari Leblanc, 31, of Brockton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second victim, whose name has not been released, was rushed by ambulance to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton, where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting is being investigated by state troopers assigned to Cruz’s office and Brockton police.

A white SUV could be seen being towed away from the parking lot.

Authorities say a preliminary investigation suggests the shooting does not appear to be a random act of violence.

