DA: 1 of 3 bicyclists struck by car in Ipswich has died

IPSWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - One of three family members who were struck by a car while riding their bikes in Ipswich on Thursday has died at the hospital, officials announced Friday.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash on Topsfield Road around 2:10 p.m. found a 60-year-old mother and a 58-year-old father, along with their 19-year-old son, who were injured in a serious collision involving a Kia Soul, according to the Ipswich Police Department.

The father, George Norris, died early Friday morning at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

The mother and son are said to be recovering from their injuries.

The driver, a 43-year old woman, remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators. She was later taken to Beverly Hospital by ambulance.

Ipswich Police Chief Paul Nikas said the road is wide with no sight obstructions.

“We’re still trying to ascertain what the cause of the accident was,” Nikas told reporters.

No charges or citations have been issued at this time.

State troopers assigned to the district attorney’s office are assisting Ipswich police with an investigation.

