DA: 1 person drowns following boating accident in Mashpee

MASHPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - One person has drowned according to the Assistant District Attorney for the Cape and Islands Tuesday following a boating accident in Mashpee Wakeby Pond.

Witnesses said they were told to get out of the water Tuesday afternoon as firefighters and ambulances responded to the scene. One person was flown to the hospital.

So far, it is unclear if the person who was airlifted is the same person who has died.

Their identity has not yet been released.

Divers focused their attention on the far end of the pond and witnesses like Douglas were left to their own devices trying to piece together what was going on as law enforcement told them to get out of the water.

“They’re still looking there’s two sets of dive teams out there straight across,” beachgoer Doug Douglass said that afternoon. “I asked them what’s going on and they said two boats that collided and people got thrown in the water and one person didn’t come up.”

Later in the afternoon, the harbormaster brought a boat in from out on the water.

A little after 6 p.m., the harbormaster returned to the dock again. This time, first responders gathered around and stood by as dive crews also made their way back to shore.

A short time later, one of the boats along with other equipment was taken from the scene.

No other information was immediately available.

No foul play is suspected.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)