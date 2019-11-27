DA: 1 worker dead, another seriously injured at construction site on I-495 in Haverhill

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after one worker was killed and a second was seriously injured in an accident at a bridge construction site on Interstate 495 in Haverhill on Wednesday, officials said.
Troopers responding to a bridge construction project on Bank Road pronounced one person dead and called in a medical helicopter to transport a second victim to a Boston hospital, according to Carrie Kimball, a spokeswoman for the Essex District Attorney’s Office.
The name of the worker who died has not been released.
A preliminary investigation suggests the workers fell from the bucket of a lift truck as they were working on a bridge over the Merrimack River and landed on a barge, according to state police.
There was no immediate word on the second worker’s condition.
No additional information was immediately released.
This is a breaking news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.
