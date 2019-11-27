DA: 1 worker dead, another seriously injured at construction site on I-495 in Haverhill

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after one worker was killed and a second was seriously injured in an accident at a bridge construction site on Interstate 495 in Haverhill on Wednesday, officials said.

Troopers responding to a bridge construction project on Bank Road pronounced one person dead and called in a medical helicopter to transport a second victim to a Boston hospital, according to Carrie Kimball, a spokeswoman for the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

The name of the worker who died has not been released.

A preliminary investigation suggests the workers fell from the bucket of a lift truck as they were working on a bridge over the Merrimack River and landed on a barge, according to state police.

There was no immediate word on the second worker’s condition.

No additional information was immediately released.

Investigators say one person was killed and another person is seriously injured in a bridge construction accident in Haverhill. This is on River St.

