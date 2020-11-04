DA: 10 Mass. residents arrested after weekslong investigation yields drugs, firearms

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Ten Massachusetts residents are facing criminal charges after a weekslong investigation ended with the seizure of “large amounts” of fentanyl and cocaine, a stash of firearms, and $100,000 in cash, officials announced Wednesday.

State police detectives, Worcester police, and other law enforcement agencies arrested 10 people on drug and weapons charges in eight separate incidents between Sept. 8 and Oct. 27 in Worcester, Southbridge, Auburn, and West Boylston, according to Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr.

Hundreds of grams of both fentanyl and cocaine were sized in multiple raids, while the 13 weapons recovered included an AK-47, an AR-15 and two “ghost” guns without serial numbers, officials said.

“These arrests were the result of terrific police work and teamwork,“ Early said in a news release. “Taking weapons and drugs off the street will make our communities safer.”

The following individuals are facing charges:

David Dolan, 38, of Worcester, has been charged with trafficking fentanyl, trafficking firearms, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, carrying a loaded firearm and possession of a silencer

Weah Wisner, 33, of Worcester has been charged with trafficking cocaine, distributing cocaine, two counts of carrying a firearm without a license, two counts of possession of ammunition without an FID card and possession of a firearm while committing a felon

Augustus B. Kormah, 30, of West Boylston has been charged with cocaine distribution, trafficking of cocaine, possession of a large-capacity firearm, possession of a large-capacity feeding device and illegal possession of ammunition

Arnaldo Hernandez, 21, of Southbridge, has been charged with trafficking fentanyl and possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute

Rodney L. Hall III, 35, of Worcester, has been charged with trafficking cocaine over 200 grams, two counts of illegal possession of a firearm and illegal possession of ammunition

Samuel T. Ward, 25, of Auburn, has been charged with trafficking fentanyl and conspiracy

Victor P. Losanno, 37, of Worcester, has been charged with trafficking fentanyl, distributing cocaine and conspiracy

Jessica J. Losanno, 28, of Worcester, has been charged with trafficking fentanyl, distributing cocaine and conspiracy

Hector L. Torres, 28, of Worcester, has been charged with distributing cocaine, illegal possession of a large capacity firearm, illegal possession of a firearms and illegal possession of ammunition

Raul Aponte, 39, of Worcester, has been charged with trafficking cocaine and distributing fentanyl

It wasn’t immediately clear if the suspects had already appeared in court.

An investigation remains ongoing.

