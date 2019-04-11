DA: 11 arrested after investigation into heroin, fentanyl trafficking ring in Worcester

WORCESTER (WHDH) - Eleven people were arrested as the result of an investigation into a major opioid trafficking operation in Worcester, officials say.

Investigators allege that the illegal drug operation spanned from the Bronx to Worcester and resulted in a seizure of over 700 grams of heroin and fentanyl, Attorney General Maura Healey announced Thursday.

Huascar Brito-Lavandier, 26, and Emmanuel Vasquez, 21, and Luis Alberto Ortega Conde, 28, all of Worcester, were charged with trafficking heroin/fentanyl, 200 grams or more, and conspiracy to violate drug laws.

Jorge Lopez-Rosario, 27, of Worcester, Joel Rosario, 28, of Worcester, and Francisco Ortiz-Rivera, 38, of Spencer, were charged with trafficking heroin/fentanyl, 18 to 36 grams, and conspiracy to violate drug laws.

Jose Delorbehernandez, 38, of Worcester, was charged with trafficking heroin/fentanyl, 200 grams or more, trafficking cocaine, 18 grams or more, resisting arrest, and conspiracy to violate drug laws.

Ricardo Morales, 52, of Worcester, was charged with distribution of heroin/fentanyl.

Fulvio Valdez, 24, of Bronx, New York, was charged with trafficking heroin/fentanyl, 200 grams or more, and conspiracy to violate drug laws.

Jose Reyes, 38, of Worcester, was charged with trafficking fentanyl, more than 10 grams, unlawful possession of a large capacity firearm, unlawful possession of a large capacity feeding device, and unlawful possession of ammunition.

Victor Zeno, 25, of Worcester, was charged with trafficking fentanyl, more than 10 grams.

The defendants are due back in Worcester Central District Court for a hearing on a later date.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)