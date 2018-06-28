DA: 11 arrested after police bust heroin trafficking ring

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WHDH) - Eleven Springfield residents were arrested Tuesday after police busted a large heroin trafficking operation, officials said.

The Hampden County Narcotics Task Force executing 12 search warrants in the city seized about 6,700 bags of heroin, about $48,000, multiple vehicles and three firearms, according to District Attorney Anthony Gulluni.

The arrests follow a monthslong investigation into the trafficking of narcotics in Hampden County, Gulluni said.

All of the suspects were arraigned Tuesday night by the Springfield District Court Clerk’s Office.

The arrests were as follows:.

Derek Lopez, 30, on a charge of conspiracy to violate drug laws

Milagros Ortiz, 48, on charges of conspiracy to violate drug laws, trafficking heroin

Kevin Rivera-Ortiz, 20, on charges of conspiracy to violate drug laws, trafficking heroin, possession of a loaded firearm without an FID card, possession of ammunition without an FID card

Edfrain Rosario, 22, on charges of conspiracy to violate drug laws, trafficking cocaine, possession of a loaded firearm without an FID card, possession of ammunition without an FID card

Jean Rosario, 20, on charges of conspiracy to violate drug laws, trafficking cocaine, possession of a loaded firearm without an FID card, possession of ammunition without an FID card

Kenen Monsanto-Maldonado, 18, on charges of conspiracy to violate drug laws, trafficking heroin

Matthew Carasquillo, 21, on charges of conspiracy to violate drug laws, possession of heroin with intent to distribute

Devin Lopez, 26, on a charge of conspiracy to violate drug laws

Cassandra Cardona, 21, on charges of conspiracy to violate drug laws, trafficking heroin, possession with intent to distribute heroin

Jose Fabian Haddock-Ortiz, 28, on charges of conspiracy to violate drug laws, trafficking heroin, possession of ammunition without an FID card

Joshua Rosado, 20, on a charge of conspiracy to violate drug laws

