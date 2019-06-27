DA: 12 arrested after wiretap investigation uncovers Middlesex County cocaine ring

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Twelve people are facing criminal charges after a wiretap investigating centered in Lowell uncovered a drug trafficking ring in Middlesex County, officials announced Thursday.

Detectives seized more than two kilograms of cocaine, five pounds of marijuana, Suboxone, more than $300,000 in cash, and two handguns, according to Middlesex County District Attorney Marian T. Ryan.

“This was a complicated investigation which involved identifying members of a trafficking conspiracy,” Ryan said at a press conference. “We were able to identify people at every level, from wholesalers to street-level dealers.”

Ryan says investigators began to conduct wiretaps in Lowell in May in connection with an investigation into a suspected drug trafficking conspiracy that had been underway since 2016.

In 2016, the Massachusetts State Police Gang Unit arrested Joseph Alicea for trafficking heroin. He was sentenced to state prison. During his time in prison, he allegedly continued to run his drug trafficking business.

Police learned that Alicea was allegedly actively trafficking kilogram quantities of cocaine, including purchasing cocaine from suppliers, and cutting, cooking and packaging it for resale to customers either by personally delivering or delegating the delivery to others.

Marisol Oritz, who allegedly assisted Alicea in pricing and packaging the drugs, was among those who were arrested, according to Ryan.

Investigators also found that Alicea was allegedly conspiring with over a dozen other individuals to traffic sizeable quantities of cocaine.

On Thursday, the Massachusetts State Police and the Lowell Police Department executed 12 search warrants at locations in Lowell, Lawrence, Dracut, and Tewksbury that were believed to be used by the co-conspirators in the drug ring.

The following individuals are facing charges:

Joseph Alicea, 30, of Lowell – trafficking in cocaine over 200 grams, conspiracy to traffic

Marisol Ortiz, 37, of Lowell – trafficking in cocaine over 200 grams, conspiracy to traffic

Javier Ortiz, 25, of Lowell – trafficking over 200 grams of cocaine and conspiracy to traffic cocaine

Richard Gonzalez, 26, of Lowell – conspiracy to traffic cocaine and possession with intent to distribute a class D substance

Alberto Marbert, 27, of Tewksbury – conspiracy to traffic cocaine

German Figueroa, 23, of Lowell – conspiracy to traffic cocaine

Christian Amador, 28, of Lowell – conspiracy to traffic cocaine, tampering with evidence and possession with intent to distribute cocaine

Angel Chinea, 35, of Lowell – conspiracy to traffic cocaine

Angel Chinea, 20, of Lowell – possession of a firearm without a license, possession of ammunition

Adam Morales, 24, of Lowell – conspiracy to traffic cocaine

Rafael Manzueta, 36 of Lowell – conspiracy to traffic cocaine

Melvin Gonzalez-Padilla, 27, of Lowell – trafficking over 200 grams of cocaine and conspiracy to traffic cocaine

All of the suspects are slated to be arraigned Friday in Lowell District Court.

An investigation is ongoing.

