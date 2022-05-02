BOSTON (WHDH) - Two teenagers have been arraigned on assault charges in nine attacks in the Downtown Crossing and Boston Common area over the past month, the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office said Monday.

One 13-year-old was charged with 14 counts in regard to nine incidents and ordered held on $5,000 bail, and the other was charged with nine counts from five incidents and held on $3,500 bail. Both were arraigned in Suffolk County Juvenile Court.

Both teens were ordered to wear GPS tracking bracelets, to leave home only for school or service provider reasons, and to stay away from Downtown Crossing and other areas where the attacks occurred, officials said.

