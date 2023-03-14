BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 14-year-old boy is dead and his 39-year-old mother is in critical condition after a shooting in Brockton early Tuesday morning, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office.

Officers responding to a 911 call for a report of a shooting at 93 Tribou Street around 2 a.m. found the teen boy and woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The teen was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His mother was taken to Boston Medical Center, where she remains for treatment.

“I just cant imagine the heartbreak and everything else,” said neighbor Kimberly Couto. “She’s in the hospital and not knowing what’s going on.”

Neither victim’s name has been released. However, school administrators have confirmed the teen was a ninth grader at Brockton Therapeutic Day School, where counselors are on hand Tuesday to deal with his classmates’ grief.

Police say a 38-year-old man has been taken into custody. He is set to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon in Suffolk Superior Court.

No additional information has been released.

