BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 14-year-old boy is dead and a 39-year-old woman is in critical condition after a shooting in Brockton early Tuesday morning, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office.

Officers responding to a 911 call for a report of a shooting at 93 Tribou Street around 1:55 a.m. found the teen boy and woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The teen was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The woman was taken to Boston Medical Center, where she remains for treatment.

Neither victim’s name has been released.

Police say a suspect has been taken into custody.

The incident remains under investigation and no further information has been released.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)