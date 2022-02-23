BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Brockton earlier this month that left a man dead, authorities said.

The teen, whose name has not been released due to his age, is slated to be arraigned Wednesday in Brockton District Court on a charge of murder in the death of Fabio Andrade-Monteiro, according to Plymouth District Attorney Tim Cruz.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting on Ash Street around 11:15 p.m. on Feb. 10 found Andrade-Monteiro in a driveway suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, Brockton police said.

Andrade-Monteiro was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center, where he later died.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Last night @MassStatePolice @BrocktonPolice arrested a 15 y.o. male in connection with the Feb 10 murder of Fabio Andrade-Monteiro in the driveway of 102 Ash Street in Brockton. He is scheduled to be arraigned on a murder charge this am in Brockton District Court. — DA Tim Cruz (@PlymouthCtyDAO) February 23, 2022

