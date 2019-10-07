DA: 15-year-old girl fatally stabbed 68-year-old woman in Fall River apartment

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 15-year-old girl fatally stabbed a 68-year-old woman inside an apartment in Fall River on Sunday evening, officials said.

Authorities responding to a reported medical emergency at 220 Johnson Street, apartment 59F, around 5 p.m. found 68-year-old Ana Vazquez suffering from multiple stab wounds on the second level of the residence, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

She was transported to Charlton Memorial Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

A 15-year-old girl who had recently been living in the apartment with Vazquez and her grandson was taken into custody Sunday night and formally charged with murder early Monday morning, the DA’s office said.

She will be arraigned Monday in a closed session at Fall River District Court.

