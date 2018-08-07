DA: 17-year-old pulled from water after jumping into Westford quarry has died

WESTFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A missing 17-year-old swimmer who was pulled from the water after jumping into a quarry in Westford Tuesday afternoon has died, officials said.

Dive teams and emergency crews responding to Merrill’s Quarry for a report of a missing swimmer just after 12 p.m. found an unresponsive teenage boy, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

After more than an hour of searching the quarry, crews located the teen in about 30 feet of water, officials said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not made public.

The teen was swimming with three friends when he went under, according to police. No foul play is suspected.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is working to determine a cause and manner of death.

The quarry was featured in the 2013 Adam Sandler movie “Grown Ups 2,” police said.

No additional details were immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with 7News on air and online for updates.

Westford police: teen was with 3 friends when he went under & never resurfaced..divers pulled his body out #7News pic.twitter.com/0cLebY7NRb — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) August 7, 2018

Tragic scene in westford…divers pull the body of a 17 year old from merrills quarry #7News pic.twitter.com/c8LX9pclCH — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) August 7, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)