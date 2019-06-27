DA: 17-year-old seriously injured in Waltham motorcycle crash has died

WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A 17-year-old was seriously injured in a crash between a motorcycle and car in Waltham earlier this month has died, officials said.

Mac Surrette, of Waltham, died Sunday of injuries sustained in a crash on June 19, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan and Waltham Chief of Police Keith MacPherson.

Officers responding to a reported crash in the area of 557 Main St. found Surrette suffering from serious injuries, according to Waltham police.

He was taken to Newton Wellesley Hospital before being transferred to a Boston-area hospital, where he later died.

The car driver, a 52-year-old Roslindale woman, was taken to an area hospital with undisclosed injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)