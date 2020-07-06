DA: 18-year-old killed uncle, injured aunt in stabbing at home in Western Mass.

MONTAGUE, MASS. (WHDH) - An 18-year-old man is facing a slew of criminal charges after he stabbed his uncle to death and injured his aunt during a violent attack at home in Western Massachusetts on Friday, officials said.

Elijah Michonski, 18, of Montague, was arraigned remotely in Greenfield District Court on Monday on charges including murder, aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, armed assault with intent to murder, home invasion, breaking and entering in the daytime with intent to commit a felony, and motor vehicle larceny, according to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.

Michonski was ordered held without bail after a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

Police say Michonski forced his way into a home on Randall Road in Montague and stabbed 41-year-old Nicholas Weir and 39-year-old Teresa Weir with two separate knives.

Nicholas Weir died as a result of his injuries, while Teresa Weir remains hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Michonski then allegedly stole the victims’ car and fled the scene before police apprehended him in a nearby town.

Michonski is Teresa Weir’s nephew, according to investigators.

He is due back in court for a pretrial hearing on Aug. 25.

An investigation remains ongoing.

