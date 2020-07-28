DA: 19-year-old accused of Roxbury shooting held without bail

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man who is accused of shooting another man in Roxbury last week was ordered held without bail Tuesday pending an August 4 hearing.

Naje Duchard, 19, appeared in court on armed assault with intent to murder and other charges in connection with the July 21 shooting of an individual on Waumbeck Street, according to a release issued by Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins.

The 31-year-old victim of that shooting remains in critical condition and Duchard’s charges will be increased should he succumb to those injuries.

The preliminary investigation indicates that the victim was riding on a scooter on Waumbeck Street in Roxbury and had stopped to talk to a relative when several gunmen appeared on foot and opened fire. The victim was struck multiple times

An officer on patrol in the area of Crawford and Waumbeck streets that night heard several gunshots around 1:30 a.m. and spotted a car full of suspects fleeing the area, according to Boston Police Commissioner William G. Gross.

A chase ensued but the suspects fled the vehicle in the area of Codman Park, prompting the officer to fire his gun, Gross said. Nobody was struck by the gunfire.

“My office continues to work tirelessly with the Boston Police and the Suffolk County State Police detective unit to investigate every shooting and homicide in our neighborhoods. We are going to hold those responsible for the violence in our communities accountable,’’ Rollins said.

The investigation into the matter remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to reach out.

