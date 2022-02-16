BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting at the South Shore Plaza in Braintree last month, authorities said.

Julius Hammond-Desir, of Maynard, is slated to be arraigned Wednesday in Quincy District Court on a charge of murder in the death of 26-year-old Dijoun Beasley, of Boston, according to the Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey.

Officers responding to reports of a shooting at the mall on the afternoon of Jan. 22 found Beasley suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, officials said. He was taken to a Boston hospital, where he later died.

Police say Hammond-Desir fled the mall following the shooting. He was nabbed Wednesday in Boston’s Dorchester section after spending weeks on the run.

The owner of the mall has since pledged to beef up security by adding features like a K-9 unit, more armed guards and more security cameras.

In 2020, a 15-year-old girl was wounded following a fight between two groups of people where a man opened fire at the plaza. That man has since been sentenced to eight years in jail.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)