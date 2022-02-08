FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 19-year-old man has been sentenced to state prison for stabbing his cousin to death in Fall River three years ago, officials said.

Michael Holloway, of Fall River, pleaded guilty to manslaughter, assault and battery, and armed robbery last week in Fall River Superior Court, Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced Tuesday.

He was sentenced to serve 10 to 12.5 years in state prison.

“This was a terrible tragedy involving two cousins who has a close relationship,” Quinn said in a statement. “The spontaneous act of violence that resulted in the victim’s death highlights the poor decision-making of a teenage boy. I hope the families of both boys can find some solace in the fair resolution of this case.”

Officers responding to a reported stabbing at 96 Fountain St. on Feb. 13, 2019, found William Wheeler, Jr., 17, suffering from a superficial stab wound to his nose and a serious stab wound to his stomach, the DA’s office said.

He was taken to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators learned that Holloway and Wheeler committed an armed robbery on their friend that afternoon and that during the robbery, Holloway stole a backpack and clothing from the robbery victim at knifepoint, the DA’s office said.

The robbery victim reportedly told investigators that Holloway had a large knife with a spear-like blade.

The robbery was allegedly set up by Wheeler under the guise that he was going to meet the victim to smoke marijuana.

After the robbery, the DA’s office says Wheeler and two other cousins returned to an apartment at 96 Fountain St., where they were all staying.

While at the apartment, Holloway allegedly got into an argument with a neighbor and punched him in the face.

In the meantime, the robbery victim told his father about being robbed by Holloway and Wheeler, prompting the victim’s father to confront Wheeler’s stepfather, the DA’s office said.

Wheeler’s stepfather then reportedly called Wheeler and told him to return the backpack to the robbery victim.

At some point during the evening, the DA’s office says Wheeler and Holloway got into a fight over a pillow and blanket.

Holloway then stabbed Wheeler in the nose, the DA’s office said.

Wheeler went into the bathroom, where he called his mother and girlfriend. It was determined that Wheeler would leave and return to his mother’s apartment with the stolen backpack to return to the victim, the DA’s office added.

As Wheeler attempted to leave with the backpack, another fight broke out between him and Holloway, at which point Holloway stabbed Wheeler in the stomach, according to the DA’s office.

Holloway allegedly attempted to clean up the blood before fleeing.

He was ultimately arrested that day after the stabbing at a relative’s house in Rhode Island.

Following his release from prison, Holloway is slated to spend an additional five years on supervised probation.

