DA: 19-year-old pulled from Wilmington lake dies

WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 19-year-old pulled from Silver Lake in Wilmington late Wednesday afternoon has died, officials say.

Wilmington police and fire responded about 5:30 p.m. to a report of a possible drowning at Silver Lake, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

Upon arrival, police learned a 19-year-old male had gone underwater while swimming with relatives and not come back up.

A preliminary investigation suggests that good samaritans on the beach attempted to rescue him but were unsuccessful.

Officials say that first responders were able to locate the victim and provide life-saving efforts.

He was transported to Winchester Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

