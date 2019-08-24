DA: 2 bodies found in Merrimack River in Lowell, no foul play suspected

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating two apparent drownings in Lowell Saturday but say there is no suspicion of foul play, according to the district attorney’s office.

Lowell police responding to reports of a body in the Merrimack River near Aiken Street at 6:30 a.m. allegedly found a man and a woman in the river. Both were fully clothed and did not show signs of trauma, the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office said.

The man and woman have not yet been identified. The drownings are still under investigation.

