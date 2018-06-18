LOWELL, Mass. (WHDH) – Two men have died and one is hospitalize with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Lowell, officials said.

The fatal shooting happened Monday in the area of Smith and Westford streets, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s Office.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two were transported to area hospitals, where one later died.

The third man remains hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities are still investigating the incident.

