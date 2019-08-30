DA: 2 dead, 1 injured in North Attleborough triple stabbing, teen ordered held without bail

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) – A 19-year-old accused of fatally stabbing two people and injuring another at a 21 birthday party in his North Attleboro home Thursday night was ordered held without bail on Friday.

Daniel Randall, of North Attleboro, was arraigned in Attleboro District Court on two counts of murder and one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Officers responding to a 911 call from Randall who admitted to killing someone at 25 Birch Road around 8:40 p.m. found Aidan Hanrahan, who turned 21 Thursday, dead inside the home, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

“Aiden had turned 21-years-old that day,” Prosecutor Carolyn Morrissette said in court. “He was slouched over the end of the bed covered in blood. He had a three-inch stab wound to his neck.”

Paramedics treated 21-year-old Joshua Lemken, of North Attleboro, at the scene before transporting him to Rhode Island Hospital.

He died during the overnight hours as a result of his stab wounds, the DA’s office said.

Randall allegedly fled the scene and was eventually taken into custody at an apartment complex a short distance away before making that 911 call.

A third stabbing victim, Erik Lundstedt, 21, of North Attleboro, was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital before being transported to Rhode Island Hospital. He is in serious but stable condition.

Police documents state that Lundstedt told investigators, “Danny had a fit and started stabbing us.”

In court, Randall claimed he thought his friends were going to jump him and that he acted in self-defense.

“None of those three young men had any weapons,” Morrissette said. “The only person that had a weapon was [Randall] and he admitted to tossing it out after he fled the house.”

Lemken’s step-father Todd Walter was emotional when he spoke with 7NEWS about the events leading up to his son’s death.

“From what I understand, he stepped in to try and save his friend. They have been friends since kindergarten,” Walter said.

Police have yet to recover the weapon.

Randall did have a bag of marijuana on him at the time of his arrest.

When asked if the altercation was over drugs he said yes.

A motive is still unclear at this time.

Randall is due back in court on Oct. 8.

Anyone with information is asked to call North Attleborough police.

