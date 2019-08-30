DA: 2 dead, 1 injured in North Attleborough triple stabbing, teen ordered held without bail

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - A 19-year-old accused of fatally stabbing two people and injuring another at a 21 birthday party in North Attleboro Thursday night was ordered held without bail on Friday.

Daniel Randall, of North Attleboro, was arraigned in Attleboro District Court on two counts of murder and one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

His next court date is Oct. 8.

Officers responding to a 911 call from Randall who admitted to killing someone at 25 Birch Road around 8:40 p.m. found Aidan Hanrahan, who turned 21 Thursday, dead inside the home, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

Paramedics treated 21-year-old Joshua Lemken, of North Attleboro, at the scene before transporting him to Rhode Island Hospital.

He died during the overnight hours as a result of his stab wounds, the DA’s office said.

A third stabbing victim, Erik Lundstedt, 21, of North Attleboro, was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital before being transported to Rhode Island Hospital. He is in serious but stable condition.

Resident Ariana Mancuso said she was shocked to hear of violence in the usually peaceful neighborhood.

“I think its kind of crazy considering this town’s been pretty quiet,” she said. “We’ve heard from the neighbors it’s been a pretty quiet town. That nothing like this happens.”

Anyone with information is asked to call North Attleborough police.

