DA: 2 men arrested in connection to shooting death of Boston woman

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A Fall River man and a Lowell man are facing charges in connection to the shooting death of a Boston woman in Lowell last month, officials said.

Xavier DeJesus, 20, will be arraigned in Lowell District Court Wednesday on a number of firearms charges and a murder charge in connection to the death of 23-year-old Deija Mendez, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan.

He was added to the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section’s Most Wanted Fugitive list earlier this month and is the second person off the list to be captured Tuesday.

He was arrested around 1 p.m. at a home on Stevens Street in Fall River. Police said he attempted to evade capture by running out the back door, then running back inside and down into the basement.

Officers responding to reports of a person shot on Coral Street around 3:30 p.m. on June 23, found Mendez suffering from a gunshot wound to the head in the front seat of a Chevrolet Tahoe.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Corey Roy, 20, of Lowell, was also arrested Tuesday accused of assisting DeJesus evade police capture following the July 23rd incident, according to Ryan.

He is also due in Lowell District Court on Wednesday.

A preliminary investigation indicates that DeJesus and Mendez were known to each other and allegedly engaged in a dispute over the possession of a motor vehicle prior to the shooting.

The investigation remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)