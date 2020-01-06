DA: 2 men facing charges after scratch on vehicle leads to fight in Tyngsborough

TYNGSBOROUGH, Mass. (WHDH) — Two men are facing criminal charges after a scratch on a vehicle left behind by a coat zipper led to a physical altercation in Tyngsborough on Sunday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a fight on Bridgeview Circle around 6:15 a.m. learned 34-year-old Ryan Stetzler and 26-year-old Joshua Davey had been involved in a scuffle that resulted in injuries, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Tyngsborough and Police Chief Richard Howe said in a joint news release.

Stetzler had gotten angry after allegedly observing Davey scratch his vehicle with a zipper on his coat.

A confrontation ensued and Davey shoved Stetzler to the ground, causing him to injure his shoulder, officials said. Stetzler then allegedly got up and slashed Davey with a utility knife.

Both men were taken to area hospitals for treatment. They have since been released.

Stetzler is slated to be arraigned Tuesday in Lowell District Court on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Davey, who is facing a charge of assault and battery, will be summonsed to court at a later date.

The incident remains under investigation.

