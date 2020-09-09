DA: 2 men facing charges after search of Worcester apartment yields bomb-making materials, weapons, drugs

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Worcester men are facing criminal charges after the search of an apartment building in the city on Wednesday yielded bomb-making materials, weapons and drugs, officials said.

David Dolan, 38, has been ordered held pending an arraignment on charges including home invasion and illegal possession of a firearm, according to Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. Weah Wisner, 33, has since been arraigned on charges including trafficking and distributing cocaine, two counts of carrying a firearm without a license, two counts of possession of ammunition without an FID card, and possession of a firearm while committing a felony.

Dolan was sent to a hospital for precautionary reasons. Wisner was ordered held on $10,000 bail.

Local and state police executing a search warrant at a large brick apartment building on Harding Street ordered residents out of their homes and sealed off the neighborhood.

A bomb squad was called to the scene after one of the suspects who was taken into custody on Tuesday told investigators that he had “booby trapped” his apartment, law enforcement sources told 7NEWS.

Police became concerned when they discovered what appeared to be bomb-making materials inside the fourth-floor apartment, according to Early.

A search of the apartment yielded various materials, including fuses and pipes, sources said. Drugs and several weapons were also seized.

Motorists were urged to avoid Harding Street from Temple Street to Winter Street for several hours due to the heavy police presence as curious neighbors looked on in disbelief.

“I didn’t know what was going on,” local resident Richard Botelho told 7NEWS. “I saw them come out with brown paper bags.”

The incident is “isolated” and there is no threat the the public, according to police.

The investigation remains ongoing.

