DA: 2 NY residents indicted for stealing thousands from elderly family member

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Two New York residents have been indicted for stealing tens of thousands of dollars from an elderly New Hampshire resident, officials say.

Kile A Madsen, 52, and Debra A. Madsen, 49, both of Potsdam, New York, have been indicted in Hillsborough County Superior Court-Southern District on one count each of theft by unauthorized taking for stealing more than $30,000 from an 86-year-old New Hampshire man who has since died, New Hampshire Attorney General J. MacDonald announced Thursday.

The Madsens, described as the son- and daughter-in-law of the victim, were also indicted on one count each of conspiracy to commit theft by unauthorized taking.

