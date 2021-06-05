BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - The two officers injured during a shootout with a wanted suspect in Braintree on Friday remain hospitalized and are in stable condition, the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office announced Saturday.

The officers, whose names have not been released, were shot after responding to a reported domestic incident inside an apartment complex on McCusker Drive just before 1 p.m. when they learned the suspect, later identified as 34-year-old Andrew Homan, had fled into a nearby wooded area, according to Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey.

Police then set up a perimeter around the woods in an effort to capture Homan, who Morrissey said was well-known to police with multiple warrants out for his arrest.

Three police officers, including a K9 handler, encountered heavy gunfire from the suspect as they entered the woods, Morrissey said.

“As three officers and the dog got into the wooded area, approximately 75 yards, they came under fire from an individual in a defensive position, some would say lying in wait in an ambush for the officers.” NORFOLK DISTRICT ATTORNEY MICHAEL MORRISSEY

The K9, a 12-year veteran of the Braintree Police Department named Kitt, was killed in the initial wave of gunfire. Two of the officers suffered multiple wounds as they returned fire in the direction of the suspect.

“The dog had a ton of experience with its handler. They were an awesome pair,” Morrissey said.

Homan was pronounced dead at Milton Hospital.

The incident remains under investigation.

