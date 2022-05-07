MENDON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people have died after the vehicle they were riding in plunged into a pond following a crash in Mendon late Friday night, authorities said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a two-vehicle crash on Route 16 around 10:30 p.m. found one car in the water at Nipmuc Pond, according to the Worcester District Attorney’s Office.

The victims, whose names have not been released, were pronounced dead at the scene.

It appears that one of the vehicles involved in the crash was a pickup truck hauling an automobile trailer.

The cause of the crash wasn’t immediately clear.

State police detectives assigned to the DA’s office are assisting Mendon police with an investigation.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

