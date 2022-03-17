BOSTON (WHDH) - Investigators believe two people were involved in a shooting outside of a school in Boston that left a student and a teacher wounded on Tuesday evening.

A 17-year-old student and a 31-year-old teacher were getting ready to board a fan bus heading to a basketball game outside TechBoston Academy in Dorchester just before 6 p.m. when they were shot in the parking lot, according to Boston police.

The student and teacher were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. They are expected to be OK.

Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said Thursday that police are now working to track two people in connection with the shooting.

“When we find you, you will be prosecuted,” Hayden said.

Classes at the school were cancelled Wednesday but they resumed Thursday.

