DA: 2 teens facing charges in Wakefield shooting that left young woman hospitalized

WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Two juveniles are facing criminal charges in connection with a shooting at parking garage in Wakefield that left a young woman hospitalized early Tuesday morning, officials announced Wednesday.

A 17-year-old boy from Wakefield was arraigned Wednesday in Cambridge Juvenile Court on charges including possession of a firearm without an FID Card, possession of ammunition without an FID Card, receiving a firearm with a defaced serial number, and possession of a large capacity feeding device, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Wakefield Police Chief Steven Skory.

A 16-year-old boy from Lynn is expected to be arraigned Thursday on charges including carrying a firearm without a license and carrying a loaded firearm without a license.

Officers responding to a medical call at a parking garage at the Everly Apartments around 3:40 a.m. found a 21-year-old woman in the driver’s seat of a Honda CRV suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the neck, investigators said.

The victim, whose name has not been released, remains hospitalized. There was no immediate word on her condition.

A preliminary investigation suggests that the two juveniles were in the victim’s presence shortly before the shooting, according to police. They were taken into custody at the scene.

The names of the suspects have not been made public.

An investigation remains ongoing.

